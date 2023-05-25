IHC orders to release PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry

Declaring arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry's arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as null and void, Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered release of the PTI leader.

The petition against the arrest of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was heard in the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers from both sides, declared the arrest under 3 MPO null and void and ordered the police to release Ejaz Chaudhry.