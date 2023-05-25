Thursday, May 25, 2023
IHC orders to release PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry

Web Desk
12:32 PM | May 25, 2023
National

Declaring arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry's arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as null and void, Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered release of the PTI leader.

The petition against the arrest of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was heard in the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers from both sides, declared the arrest under 3 MPO null and void and ordered the police to release Ejaz Chaudhry.

