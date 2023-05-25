Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Riaz recovery case adjourned for indefinite period

Imran Riaz recovery case adjourned for indefinite period
Web Desk
12:18 PM | May 25, 2023
National

In a significant development, Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Imran Riaz’s recovery case for an indefinite period.

During the hearing, the court directed the Additional Inspector General (IG) to attentively listen to the arguments presented by the lawyers representing the anchorperson.

Chief Justice, presiding over the proceedings, emphasized the importance of information sharing and urged the lawyers to provide any relevant details they possess.

Furthermore, the court issued an order directing Imran Riaz’s father to fully cooperate with the police authorities.

Imran Riaz Khan abducted

The first information report (FIR) of Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan had been registered on his father’s complaint.

As per details, the DPO Sialkot said that the abduction FIR of the senior journalist was registered at the Civil Line police station.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

He said that abduction sections are included against unknown persons and a committee comprised of IT specialists and police officers has been constituted for the release of the journalist.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684991209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023