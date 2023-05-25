Thursday, May 25, 2023
Imran should be banned, not PTI: Sharaqpuri

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Former PTI MPA Mian Jalil Sharaq­puri has said that Imran Khan should be banned due to his violence based politics instead of banning the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Address­ing a press conference along with Ulema and Mushayekh at the Press Club here on Wednesday, he said that the PTI was founded by Imran Khan and he himself demolished it. He condemned the May 9 incidents and alleged that Imran Khan created anti-state narrative. He said that af­ter successful no-confidence move against him, Khan first blamed the United States and then the state in­stitutions, adding that he witnessed that the institutions remained clearly neutral during the no-trust process. He said that it was purely incompe­tence of the PTI and Imran Khan that no-confidence move got successful against him, but he (Imran) had put the responsibility of his incompe­tence on others. He said that every patriotic Pakistani citizen was in grief over the incidents took place on May 09 in which several buildings, vehi­cles and symbols of martyrs were de­stroyed and burnt. “It is unfortunate that miscreants damaged symbols of martyrs and installations,” he added. He said that he several times tried to convince Imran Khan to change his mind but, he (Imran) just listened but did whatever was in his mind. He said that the PTI leadership including Im­ran did never try to persuade any of the PTI member who got annoyed due to any reason including Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tareen.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

Our Staff Reporter

