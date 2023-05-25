Thursday, May 25, 2023
India and Australia announce migration deal  

News Desk
May 25, 2023
International

SYDNEY -India and Australia have announced a migration deal as they aim to strengthen their economic cooperation. The announcement came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday. The deal aims to “promote the two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers and business people”. They also discussed regional security amid rising tensions in the region. India and Australia are part of the four-member Quad group, which also includes Japan and the US. A scheduled meeting of the group in Sydney was cancelled last week after US President Joe Biden had to return to Washington for debt ceiling talks. Mr Modi, however, continued his planned visit to Sydney after attending the G7 summit in Japan and travelling to Papua New Guinea. This is Mr Modi’s first visit to Australia since 2014, and comes two months after Mr Albanese visited India in March.

News Desk

International

