Thursday, May 25, 2023
Irfan Qadir appointed as SAPM on accountability
Web Desk
10:58 AM | May 25, 2023
 Former Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Irfan Qadir has been appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on accountability.

The renowned jurist will look after the affairs pertaining to accountability, said a notification issued by the Cabinet division.

It said Qadir will have the status of the minister of state.

He has served as the 29th Attorney-General for Pakistan from April 2012 to June 2013. He also served as a judge of Lahore High Court in 2009.

He has also served as Secretary of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in 2012.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684991209.jpg

