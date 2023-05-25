Islamabad police nab hoax caller

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police successfully apprehended an individual responsible for making a false emergency call to the Pukar-15 helpline regarding a land grabbing incident in the Bhara Kahu area, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, the incident unfolded when an individual contacted the Pukar-15 helpline, alleging encroachment on his land within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station. In response, senior police officers and the team from Bhara Kahu Police Station swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

However, after conducting a thorough examination it was determined that the call was a hoax. The accused was identified as Waseem and was promptly apprehended by the police.

A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations said that hoax calls not only waste valuable police resources and time but also pose a potential risk to the lives and safety of others.

The Islamabad Capital Police are dedicated to ensuring public safety and urges citizens to use emergency helplines responsibly and solely for genuine emergencies.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police Industrial Area police team apprehended two wanted members of a snatcher gang known as Shams gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, weapons with ammunition and motorbike use in crime from their possession.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city and protect the lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Sabit Khan and Zia Khan.

Police team also recovered cash, mobile phone, weapons with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against such elements.

Also, officials of Police Station Koral apprehended four wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and valuables from their possession, he said.

Following these directives, the Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Arslan, Abu Bakar, Shahzaib and Saif Ur Rehman.

Police team also recovered cash, mobile phone and valuables from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against such elements.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.