IT courses for youth to be conducted in Governor House: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here on Wednesday said that Information Technology courses for youth would be conducted in Governor House to enable them to earn 3 to 5 lac per month working online.

This he said while talking with IT experts Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori at Governor House.

Selection of youth for IT courses, the syllabus, for the same and other related issues were discussed on the occasion.

The governor said that it was his mission to train 50,000 youth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, matavere and web 3. “I want to make Karachi an IT hub of Pakistan as it was country’s economic hub,” he added.

He appreciated the help offered by Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori and hoped that their expertise would make this programme a resounding success.

Sir Zia lauded the vision of governor and said that he would extended all possible help and assistance for the project.

Daniyal Nagori said that new programmes in IT sector were introduced with every passing day. He also committed his help in the programme.

Sindh Governor issues directives for cattele market security

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has directed Additional Inspector General Police, Karachi, Javed Alam Odho to beef up security in and around cattle market so as to ensure safety of sellers and buyers of sacrificial animals. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the police patrolling should also be enhanced on the routes of cattle market.

While talking with AIGP Karachi, Sindh governor further directed for improving monitoring system through surveillance cameras and further steps to curb the menace of street crimes. Community policing was of immense importance in controlling street crimes and as such it should be spread in all area of Karachi, he also directed.

The governor said that due to actions of some black sheeps in police, the entire image of this important institution is being maligned. “Culprits should be afraid of police, not the common man,” he observed. The governor said that steps are needed to improve the image of police force so as to convince people to extend their full cooperation towards police personnel.