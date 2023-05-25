IWG opens new workspace locations

LAHORE-IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, is expanding its network in Pakistan and opening a state-of-the-art 875 sq.mt new location at Marina One, Islamabad in May 2023 in partnership with Bilal Afzal from M/S Construxive; 1500 sq.mt new location at Naveena, Lahore in June 2023 in partnership with Sameer Elahi and 650 sq.mt new location at EOBI F7, Islamabad in July 2023 in partnership with Saad Mehmood. The new IWG locations are complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative spaces as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates. All partners chose the IWG flexible workspace platform and have entered into a management agreement with the IWG brand.