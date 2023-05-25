Thursday, May 25, 2023
Khadija Shah, Huma Saeed sent to jail for identification parade

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 7-day ju­dicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jin­nah House (the corps commander house) Lahore, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road police produced Khadija Shah with a muffled face before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation offi­cer submitted that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case and requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade. He contended that identification parade was necessary to proceed further in the matter.

At this, the court sent Khadija Shah to jail on 7-day judicial remand and ordered for producing her on the expiry of the remand term, May 30.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sup­porter, the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, surrendered herself to the police a day earlier after remaining in hiding for days.

Meanwhile, the court also sent Huma Saeed to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification pa­rade in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in La­hore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

