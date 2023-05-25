Lack of SOPs major cause for massive power outage in Jan: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Wednesday was apprised that lack of standard op­erating procedures (SOPs) for the operations of the system, in gener­al, was a major cause for massive power breakdown in January.

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair was briefed in detail regarding the massive power breakdown that took place in January, the construction of 765Kv double cir­cuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad, update on the illegal appointment of DMD and other posts in NTDC.

The Committee raised questions regarding the reports of the four inquiry Committees that were con­stituted to investigate the massive power breakdown in the country.

The Power Division briefed the Committee that four Committee have been constituted in light of direction given by the Cabinet. The notifications were issued on 4th April 2023 and two weeks’ time was given to finalize the report. When asked about the finalization of the report, it was told the Committee that three technical reports were submitted to the Power Division and two were left. The Power Divi­sion assured the Committee that the final report would be submitted to the Committee within 29 days. The Committee also recommended Power Division to submit the noti­fications of these four Committees constituted by Power Division.

The Committee also was also briefed about DISCOs recovery sta­tus, maintenance and operation status of Public Sector Power Plants installed at all GENCOs along with recovery of damage of 747MW (GT-14) from M/s GE and the status of promotion of technical staff from XEN to C.E and update status of the appointment of CEO, GHCL and consideration of Point of Public Im­portance regarding the process of appointments in MEPCO. Elaborat­ing over the construction of 765Kv double circuit line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad the Committee took strong notice of the non-implementation of rec­ommendations. It also pointed out irregularities in the tendering process and directed NTDC that information related to the local agents of the World Bank who par­ticipated in the bid may be provid­ed to the Committee.