LHC stops by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped by-polls in two constituencies of the Na­tional Assembly, NA-108 Fais­alabad and NA-118 Nanka­na Sahib. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf leaders, Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Shah. The court also sought reply from the Election Com­mission of Pakistan and other respondents. The court had re­served its verdict on the plea to stop the elections after hearing arguments of the parties, a day earlier and it was announced on Wednesday. The petition­ers’ counsel had submitted that the by-polls were sched­uled to be held in NA-108 and NA-118 on May 28. He submit­ted that the by-polls could not be held as there were less than 120 days in the completion of tenure of the National Assem­bly. He pleaded with the court to cancel the schedule of the elections and stop the by-polls till the final decision of the pe­tition. However, ECP’s counsel opposed the plea and submit­ted that all preparations were complete for the by-polls.