Malnutrition – another roadblock for Pakistan’s progress

Living with in-laws in a joint family, it irritates Rida Khawar to see her husband’s nephews and nieces perform well at school and in sports as compared to her two children. She blames herself for this and her ‘laziness’ as she has been incapable of keeping a strict schedule as her sister-in-law manages. However, doctors were quick to identify the reason for it, which was her iron deficiency. Some of the symptoms of iron deficiency are feeling tired, listless, weak and often getting infections, which Rida faced too since her childhood. It is haunting her badly as a mother as she looks after her family as its most integral member.

“As a housewife and especially as a mother, iron deficiency affects not just me, but my family as well,” Rida laments. “Iron deficiency stops me from being the person I want to be.”

Iron deficiency has become endemic to the country. Despite being comparatively affluent, people in the urban areas are also facing this menace because of low quality food.

This doesn’t just have social impact but also economic as well. For instance, Rida has to spend a significant part of her family’s savings on doctors’ consultation, tests and medicines, while also keeping her husband entangled in house chores, which she believes has restricted her husband from achieving professional milestones and subsequently earn increased income for the family.

However, Rida is not the only one facing health, social and financial issues due to low quality food that is also low in nutritious value in Pakistan. There is a huge chunk of population facing such issues that is not only restricting their but also their family’s growth potential.

According to a health economics study done by Aga Khan University estimates that the loss in income due to micronutrient deficiencies is about $3 billion annually or 1.33% of GDP.

Micronutrient deficiencies have the biggest impact on children. For instance, food with high nutritious value is needed during the first thousand days of life. The micronutrient deficiencies in a person’s early life may lead to lifelong impact.

There are several vital nutrients that play a specific role throughout the first 1,000 days of life including folate, iodine, iron, omega- 3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. Other nutrients for maternal, newborn, and toddler health include magnesium, vitamin A, vitamins B, and other trace minerals.

The lack of required nutritious value of food intake for children leads to stunted growth.

Despite its importance, inadequate micronutrient intakes are prevalent in most Pakistani school children. More than 80% of children are below calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A recommended intakes, 60% for vitamin C, 25% for B-vitamins, and 75% for folate. Regarding macronutrients, 64% of children have inadequate protein intake (lower than the Acceptable macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR), 30% above the AMDR for total fat, while 10% are above the AMDR for carbohydrate.

Looking at the nutrient deficient food and poverty spread in the country, it may not surprise many that children in Pakistan are malnourished with iron deficiency being among the top deficiencies (49.1% as per National Nutrition Survey 2018 under 5 years of age).

In a news report published earlier this year, UNICEF officials shared alarming statistics about the worsening malnutrition in a considerably large chunk of the population in Pakistan. They say that more than 42% of children in the country were victims of stunting. And this is not just UNICEF saying this.

Malnutrition is one of the biggest threats to our population and national productivity. According to the School Age Children Health and Nutrition Survey (SCANS) 2020, over 90% of kids have inadequate amounts of iron in their diet.

This malnutrition could lead to consequences such as impaired growth, frequent illness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and a reduced ability to learn.

This not only leads to absence from schools, but also hinders the physical and cognitive development of children causing a hurdle in their progress towards a successful future.

What’s the way going forward? To address this, it is imperative that children be given good sources of iron e.g., organ meat, dark green leafy vegetables etc. as well as products fortified with iron.

Promoting nutritional solutions to ensure nutrient adequacy for children’s development is key. Among solutions to prevent risk of malnutrition, food fortification is generally recognised as a sustainable long-term approach easy to implement.

Fortified dairy products and fortified nutrition solutions can be an effective vehicle for fortification that can improve nutritional quality of diets and thus support normal healthy growth and development in children.

Research communities throughout the world are working on enhancing the nutritional value of food and food ingredients. Massey University New Zealand has come up with a new and improved iron source (known as Iron+), which offers 3 times more absorption in the body vs the existing best available source of iron.

Shahid Ali

–The writer is a researcher and freelance journalist