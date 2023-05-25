Minister grants tents to schools destroyed by storm in Bara

Khyber - In response to the recent storm that caused extensive damage to government-run schools in Bara, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Taj Muhammad Afridi, has taken swift action. Many schools in the area had previously been demolished due to militancy, leading the education department to temporarily set up schools in tents. Unfortunately, last week’s torrential downpour and the storm destroyed a number of these tents, leaving students to study under the scorching sun.

During a visit to a local educational institution in Bara, the Provincial Minister witnessed the hardships faced by the students and decided to provide immediate assistance. On an emergency basis, the Minister supplied ten tents to offer temporary shelter to the affected schools. Government High School Alam Godar received six tents, Government High School Baz Gara received two tents, while Government Primary School Khan Zayrat Kamar Khel and Government Girls Primary School Ameen Khan Kalley, and Malikdin Khel, each received one tent.

Government High School Alam Godar, which was established in 1913, has particularly suffered from the effects of militancy. Despite the damaged building and makeshift tents, over 900 students continue their education there.

The teachers and parents expressed their gratitude to the Minister for his generous contribution to this noble cause. They also called upon the relevant authorities to reconstruct the schools that were destroyed in Bara and provide all necessary facilities to the local students.

According to the Education Department, over the past two decades, more than 150 schools have been demolished due to militancy, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive support and rehabilitation in the region.