Mobile phones import decreases over 73pc to $473m in 10 months  

ISLAMABAD - The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 73.84 percent during the ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $473.287 million during July-April (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1809.219 million during July-April (2021-22), showing a decline of 73.84 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 95.03 percent during the month of April 2023 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during April 2023 was recorded at $10.587 million against the exports of $212.881 million in April 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed a decrease of 28.69 percent during April 2023, as compared to the imports of $14.846 million during March 2023, according to the data.