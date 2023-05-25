Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MPA Sanuallah Baloch reviews health facilities in Civil Hospital Quetta

Agencies
May 25, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on Wednesday reviewed provision health facilities to pa­tients in Civil Hospital Quetta during his visit. Medical Super­intend (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai, DMS Dr. Meh­boob Qambrani, Head of Depart­ment of Cardiology Prof. Mujee­bullah Tareen, President Young Doctors Association Dr. Kal­eemullah Kakar, Vice Chairman Supreme Council YDA Dr. Bahar Shah, President Health Manage­ment Cadre Dr. Naeem Zirkoon and RMO Evening Dr. Yaqub were present on the occasion. 

The MPA Sanaullah Baloch was informed about the prob­lems faced by the hospital by the President of Young Doctor Asso­ciation Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar.

He assured him that he would take possible measures to ad­dress problems of the hospital and doctors for improvement of health facilities. 

The MPA also inspected the cardiology department and car­diac surgery department where he met the patients including by­pass surgery patients admitted in Cardiology Department and inquired about the treatment fa­cilities from the patients.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

The patients expressed their satisfaction on the treatment and treatment facilities in the civil Hospital. He also appreci­ated the efforts of Cardiac Sur­geon Dr. Ismat Achakzai, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Abdul Wasay, Cardi­ac Surgeon Dr. Muhammad Arif Muhammad Shahi, Cardiac Anes­thetist Dr. Aqeel Ahmed, Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and medi­cal staff. Earlier, MS Civil Hospi­tal Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai said in briefing that patients had to go to Karachi, Lahore and other cit­ies for heart bypass surgery.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023