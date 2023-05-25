MPA Sanuallah Baloch reviews health facilities in Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA - Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on Wednesday reviewed provision health facilities to pa­tients in Civil Hospital Quetta during his visit. Medical Super­intend (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai, DMS Dr. Meh­boob Qambrani, Head of Depart­ment of Cardiology Prof. Mujee­bullah Tareen, President Young Doctors Association Dr. Kal­eemullah Kakar, Vice Chairman Supreme Council YDA Dr. Bahar Shah, President Health Manage­ment Cadre Dr. Naeem Zirkoon and RMO Evening Dr. Yaqub were present on the occasion.

The MPA Sanaullah Baloch was informed about the prob­lems faced by the hospital by the President of Young Doctor Asso­ciation Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar.

He assured him that he would take possible measures to ad­dress problems of the hospital and doctors for improvement of health facilities.

The MPA also inspected the cardiology department and car­diac surgery department where he met the patients including by­pass surgery patients admitted in Cardiology Department and inquired about the treatment fa­cilities from the patients.

The patients expressed their satisfaction on the treatment and treatment facilities in the civil Hospital. He also appreci­ated the efforts of Cardiac Sur­geon Dr. Ismat Achakzai, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Abdul Wasay, Cardi­ac Surgeon Dr. Muhammad Arif Muhammad Shahi, Cardiac Anes­thetist Dr. Aqeel Ahmed, Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and medi­cal staff. Earlier, MS Civil Hospi­tal Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai said in briefing that patients had to go to Karachi, Lahore and other cit­ies for heart bypass surgery.