Musrat Cheema has no intention to leave PTI

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s arrested senior leader Musrat Jamshed Cheema’s clarified her position regarding the rumours of her leaving the party. According to family sourc­es, Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Musarat Jamshed Cheema has denied the news of leaving the party. Fam­ily sources claimed that intense pressure is being exerted on her to leave the party, Musrat Cheema has no intention of leav­ing the party, sources added. Family sources alleged that, Jam­shed Iqbal Cheema and Musrat Jamshed Cheema have been kept separately and they are not allowed to meet each other. Accord­ing to family sources, the duo has not left the party at all, adding Jamshed has expressed his determination to stand with Imran Khan. The sources also claimed that Jamshed Iqbal Cheema will give his stand after coming out of jail and will also tell the future plan.