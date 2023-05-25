NA body condemns May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday condemned “shameless incidents” of May 9 as it expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

The development comes in the wake of attacks on martyrs’ monuments and defence installations almost across the country on May 9. The committee directed the Ministry of Finance to release sufficient funds for pensions and salaries of the employees of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Pakistan) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that these employees and pensioners get their outstanding payments. The committee meeting was held in the Committee Room of PTV Resource Centre, PTV Headquarters, Islamabad, under the chairpersonship of Ms Javaria Zafar Aheer, MNA.

The committee also considered the Private Member’s Bill titled ‘The Indecent Advertisement Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ moved by Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, MNA. The mover apprised the committee that the amendment aims to curb the growing menace of indecency aired through advertisements by private/government TV channels during current affairs programmes, news, drama serials etc that have been ruining the culture in the name of arts. He said that this indecency leaves an immoral impact not only on the minds of viewers of all ages but also presents an improper image of Islamic Republic of Pakistan abroad.

He was of the view that the provisions of meagre fine and penalty in the law need to be amended as the violators earn much more than the penalty which is resulting in a surge of violations. There was consensus among the committee members to pass the bill, therefore it approved the said bill.

While briefing upon the security pertaining to the protection of journalists and media professionals, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), ICT, Islamabad apprised the committee that all the SHOs of police stations are in close liaison with the journalists and media professionals. He said that action against the crime has been taken by the authorities without any delay.

However, patrolling officials of the ICT police have already been directed for security of the media houses as well as residences of the media professionals. The chairperson of the committee and committee members directed the authorities to resolve the issues and complaints of journalists. The DIG (Operations) assured the committee that ICT police will ensure their best to prevent any unpleasant incident.

Later, the committee deferred the Government Bills ie “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023” along with other legislative business and decided to consider the same in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Armaghan Subhani, Ms Maiza Hameed, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Dr Nafisa Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNAs. Maulana Abdul Akber Chitrali and Muhammad Jamalud- Din.