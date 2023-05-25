NA body for sealing factories still manufacturing plastic bags

ISLAMABAD-The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination on Wednesday directed the ministry to seal all those factories that were still manufacturing plastic bags.

The committee also sought a list of those shops and factories which have been fined for violating environmental laws.

The Committee also directed the Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure strict actions against those shops using polythene bags as this move, being part of Committee’s efforts, will reduce the amount of plastic waste produced in the country. It also stressed upon launching an awareness campaign regarding disbanding usage of plastic bags on electronic and print media.

On the complaint lodged by DG EPA regarding the attack on her at Savour Foods Islamabad, the committee was informed that the DIG Police Islamabad had extended full cooperation to the ministry and gave assurance for resolution of the issues faced by officials in enforcing and implementing climate laws. The committee commended DIG Police Islamabad for his support and commitment to combating environmental challenges.

The Committee, while expressing displeasure on not attending meeting by Chairman CDA and Secretary Ministry of Law, directed that both the officers must ensure their attendance in the next meeting in-person along with all relevant officers to discuss environmental issues. While showing concern over poor sewerage system laid by different restaurants situated at Margalla Hill’s including Monal, the committee held that the same was causing severe damage to the environment and decided to convene a separate meeting exclusively on the issue.

The Committee also took serious notice of the non-cooperation within different governmental departments dealing with the issues of climate change and directed that a complete procedure be developed to ensure strong inter-departmental coordination to tackle climate-related issues.

Besides the Chairperson, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Begum Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Ms. Shakeela Luqman, Ms. Romina Khursheed Aalam, Ms. Shahida Rehmani and Ms. Shamim Ara Panwar, MNAs also attended the meeting.