NAB declares PM’s son-in-law innocent in money laundering case

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) on Wednesday de­clared Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi innocent in assets beyond means and money laundering reference. The bureau declared them innocent in a supplemen­tary report filed before Account­ability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman, who conducted the ref­erence proceedings. During the proceedings, Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi appeared before the court on expiry of the interim bail. Their counsel argued be­fore the court that since the bu­reau had declared his clients in­nocent in the matter, therefore, he wanted to withdraw their bail petitions.