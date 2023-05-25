Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NAB declares PM’s son-in-law innocent in money laundering case

NAB declares PM’s son-in-law innocent in money laundering case
Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    The National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) on Wednesday de­clared Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi innocent in assets beyond means and money laundering reference. The bureau declared them innocent in a supplemen­tary report filed before Account­ability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman, who conducted the ref­erence proceedings. During the proceedings, Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi appeared before the court on expiry of the interim bail. Their counsel argued be­fore the court that since the bu­reau had declared his clients in­nocent in the matter, therefore, he wanted to withdraw their bail petitions.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023