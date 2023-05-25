Nation pays rich tribute to martyrs on ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’

The nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ on Thursday, to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

The main ceremony of the day was held at the Pakistan Military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army, General Asim Munir, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Nadeem Raza, families of the martyrs, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers and other members of the society. Floral wreaths were also laid at the martyrs’ monument.

Separate ceremonies were also held at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Naval Headquarters.

Meanwhile, numerous events featuring Quran khwani and prayers are being organized throughout the country.

These gatherings will serve as a platform for the nation to honour the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the martyrs, hailing from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Several commemorative ceremonies are being held at the martyrs’ memorials to pay tribute to them.

Earlier, military leadership paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the nation, who sacrificed their lives while defending Pakistan.

“The sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan,” a press statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.