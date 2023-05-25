Thursday, May 25, 2023
Nawab Sadiq established Bahawalpur as a welfare state: Governor

Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited Shahi (Royal) Graveyard in Derawar, Cholistan, and laid a wreath on the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muham­mad Khan Abbasi. He offered Fateha for the departed soul. Guard of Honor was presented to the late Nawab by a smart contingent of police on his 57th death anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that Nawab Sadiq established Bahawalpur as a welfare state and gave a revolutionary system of justice, education, and health for the people of the state. He said that educational institutions like Jamia Islamia, Sadiq Edgerton College, Sadiq Dan High School, and Sadiq Pub­lic School are evidence of his education-friendly policies. He said that as Governor of Punjab and representative of the State of Pakistan and Prime Minister Muham­mad Shabaz Sharif he visited the grave of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi to commemorate his services.

Staff Reporter

