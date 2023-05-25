Thursday, May 25, 2023
NDMA delegation highlights Pakistan’s resilience efforts at global disaster reduction event

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    A National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) delegation led by its Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik and Member Disas­ter Risk Reduction (DRR) Idrees Mehsud attended the Partnership Days Event of the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recov­ery (GFDRR) in Washington DC. 

The delegation was invited by the World Bank to share Paki­stan’s experiences and efforts in building resilience against disas­ters. During the event, the Chair­man, as a panelist, emphasized the need for innovative approaches to disaster risk reduction (DRR) that are tailored to the local chal­lenges and requirements of devel­oping economies. He presented a vision for a revamped NDMA that can effectively address upcom­ing challenges, particularly those arising from climate change. The Chairman highlighted the impor­tance of collaboration to integrate community-centric AI-based and technology-driven early warning systems, which could significant­ly reduce the need for repetitive financial assistance from donors in affected regions. He also sug­gested that the World Bank’s fi­nancial strategies for DRR and other frameworks should incor­porate flexibility and shared DRR instruments. Pakistan’s resilience and adaptation efforts were rec­ognized, underscoring the need for support in enhancing existing protocols. Later in the day, the delegation held productive meet­ings with key officials, including Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assis­tant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department, and Ms. Marcia Wong, Deputy Assis­tant to the Administrator at the United States Agency for Inter­national Development (USAID) headquarters in Washington. The discussions focused on the importance of collaboration be­tween academia, disaster man­agement responders, and global universities to build upon exist­ing knowledge and leverage in­digenous capabilities. The del­egation emphasized the need to form a unified team comprising all disaster management stake­holders, including local and global partners, to proactively identify risks and develop com­prehensive action plans for po­tential disasters. The NDMA del­egation is actively participating in sessions and meetings related to disaster risk management and financing, organized by global partners and stakeholders. Paki­stan’s participation in this global event highlights its commitment to building resilience and en­hancing disaster management capabilities. The delegation’s engagements and discussions serve as important steps towards strengthening international co­operation in disaster risk reduc­tion and recovery efforts.

