NDMA delegation highlights Pakistan’s resilience efforts at global disaster reduction event

ISLAMABAD - A National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) delegation led by its Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik and Member Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Idrees Mehsud attended the Partnership Days Event of the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) in Washington DC.
The delegation was invited by the World Bank to share Pakistan’s experiences and efforts in building resilience against disasters. During the event, the Chairman, as a panelist, emphasized the need for innovative approaches to disaster risk reduction (DRR) that are tailored to the local challenges and requirements of developing economies. He presented a vision for a revamped NDMA that can effectively address upcoming challenges, particularly those arising from climate change. The Chairman highlighted the importance of collaboration to integrate community-centric AI-based and technology-driven early warning systems, which could significantly reduce the need for repetitive financial assistance from donors in affected regions. He also suggested that the World Bank’s financial strategies for DRR and other frameworks should incorporate flexibility and shared DRR instruments. Pakistan’s resilience and adaptation efforts were recognized, underscoring the need for support in enhancing existing protocols. Later in the day, the delegation held productive meetings with key officials, including Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department, and Ms. Marcia Wong, Deputy Assistant to the Administrator at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters in Washington. The discussions focused on the importance of collaboration between academia, disaster management responders, and global universities to build upon existing knowledge and leverage indigenous capabilities. The delegation emphasized the need to form a unified team comprising all disaster management stakeholders, including local and global partners, to proactively identify risks and develop comprehensive action plans for potential disasters. The NDMA delegation is actively participating in sessions and meetings related to disaster risk management and financing, organized by global partners and stakeholders. Pakistan’s participation in this global event highlights its commitment to building resilience and enhancing disaster management capabilities. The delegation’s engagements and discussions serve as important steps towards strengthening international cooperation in disaster risk reduction and recovery efforts.