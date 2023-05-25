Thursday, May 25, 2023
Pak CG in Jeddah lauds Pakistani travellers for remarkable journey

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
International, Newspaper

JEDDAH    -    Pakistan’s Consul General in Jed­dah Khalid Majid has welcomed two Pakistani travellers - Saqib Rehman and Ghazi Shan - for their extraordinary journeys from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. 

Saqib Rehman travelled on a cycle from Multan to Jeddah in 90 days, while Ghazi Shan com­pleted his journey on foot from Lahore to Jeddah in 120 days. The Consul General appreci­ated their efforts in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He awarded them cer­tificates of appreciation for their remarkable achievements. During their journey, both trav­ellers displayed exceptional endurance, determination, and resilience in navigating chal­lenging terrain, adverse weath­er conditions, and unforeseen circumstances. Their commit­ment to exploring the world through unconventional means is a testament to their passion for adventure and their love for nature. Consul General wished both travellers all the best for their future expeditions and hoped that their journeys in­spire others to explore the world and promote peace and friendship among nations.

Our Staff Reporter

