Pak CG in Jeddah lauds Pakistani travellers for remarkable journey

JEDDAH - Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majid has welcomed two Pakistani travellers - Saqib Rehman and Ghazi Shan - for their extraordinary journeys from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.
Saqib Rehman travelled on a cycle from Multan to Jeddah in 90 days, while Ghazi Shan completed his journey on foot from Lahore to Jeddah in 120 days. The Consul General appreciated their efforts in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He awarded them certificates of appreciation for their remarkable achievements. During their journey, both travellers displayed exceptional endurance, determination, and resilience in navigating challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions, and unforeseen circumstances. Their commitment to exploring the world through unconventional means is a testament to their passion for adventure and their love for nature. Consul General wished both travellers all the best for their future expeditions and hoped that their journeys inspire others to explore the world and promote peace and friendship among nations.