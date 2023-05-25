Thursday, May 25, 2023
Pakistan's foreign policy guided by national interests, constructive engagement: FM

Web Desk
6:40 PM | May 25, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan's foreign policy is guided by national interests, pragmatism and constructive engagement. 

Addressing a convocation of Fazaia Medical College in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we have worked day and night towards the betterment of Pakistan's relations with all international partners.

The Foreign Minister said it is a matter of great satisfaction that despite enormous challenges faced by Pakistan at domestic and international fronts, we have advanced foreign policy interests of Pakistan. He said the recent achievements on diplomatic front include exit from FATF grey list. He said Pakistan also played a key role in creating the loss and damage fund at COP 27 for countries impacted by climate change related calamities.

The Foreign Minister said the success of our policy was also evident in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva where the international community stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan. He said this conference was also a befitting response to those who threaten us of isolation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government looks forward to partnering with the international community to build a Climate Resilient Pakistan. 

The Foreign Minister was also appreciative of all branches of the armed forces for providing medical relief during natural disasters. He said their participation in disaster relief operations is well acknowledged internationally and is a valuable means of public diplomacy for Pakistan.

