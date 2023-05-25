PFF, MCB Islamic Bank ink MoU to simplify club account opening process

LAHORE-The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and MCB Islamic Bank have forged a strategic partnership, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at the FIFA House on Wednesday.

The purpose of MoU is to simplify and speed up the process of opening bank accounts for clubs, a key statuary requirement for the club to become a voting right holder. The MoU ceremony was attended by Zargham Khan Durrani, President MCB Islamic Bank, Muhammad Hamid Yasin, Group Head CF, Usman Ali Alvi, Business Head, Ashar Iqbal, Head RBG North, Agha Muhammad Ali, National Sales Manager CF, Amer Baig, Head CFI, Azhar Iqbal, Head Institutional Sales, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

President of MCB Islamic Bank, Zargham Khan Durrani, was overwhelmed with the partnership and stated: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with the PFF. This MoU reflects our dedication to supporting and assisting local communities with the aim of making the registration process easier, faster, and more accessible for all the stakeholders, particularly football clubs, under the umbrella of Pakistan Football Connect.”

The PFF also expressed the same fervor for the partnership. On the historical occasion, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik emphasized its significance, saying, “The opening of the account for any club is one of the key requirements of the PFF Statutes, which needs to be fulfilled in order to get the club registered and become a voting right holder.

“To make this process more convenient for the clubs, we have made the decision to collaborate with MCB Islamic Bank, while signing a MoU in this regard to facilitate the football clubs and effectively overcome the obstacles faced during the account opening process for clubs. With this assistance and support of MCB Islamic Bank, we are committed to ensuring that all clubs can now successfully open their accounts with comprehensive guidance and support,” the NC Chief asserted.

Haroon Malik emphasized that the primary objective of these collective efforts is to speed up the transparent election process, ensuring that all legitimate stakeholders are provided with essential requirements to actively participate in the elections and select the most suitable administration to govern the PFF. This will not only strengthen Pakistan football but also put it on the path of progress and prosperity.

NC member Shahid Khokhar said NC is focused to support the clubs by all means to bring them to a stage from where they can kick start their journey of professional football development and to focus on the club’s sustainable business models.