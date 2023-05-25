Thursday, May 25, 2023
PHC suspends arrest warrant of five PTI workers under MPO

APP
May 25, 2023
PESHAWAR     -    A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday suspended the arrest warrant of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including former provincial minister Anwar Zaib and Ajmal Khan under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the case and directed each accused to submit Rs200,000 surety bonds to the DC Office concerned that they would not participate in any such activities in the future. The petitioners’ lawyers submitted that his applicants were peaceful citizens and the cases had been registered against them on the basis of their affiliation with PTI.

The court restrained the district administration of Bajaur from arresting the accused under the MPO-3 and suspended the arrest warrants.

The bench also directed the district administration to submit the evidence within three days.

