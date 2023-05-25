PIA flight hit by bird after take off from Karachi airport

KARACHI-A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight narrowly escaped an accident after the aircraft was hit by a bird after it took off from Karachi International Airport on Wednesday.

The PIA flight from Karachi to Quetta was hit by a bird five minutes later after its take off, however, the pilot managed to complete the safe landing of the aircraft at Karachi and no human injury was reported. The PIA spokesperson said Airbus A-320 has safely landed back at the Karachi airport and the engineering team is examining the condition of the aircraft.

Earlier, a report revealed at least 57 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first 11 months of 2022.

According to details, PIA issued a report regarding aircraft hit by birds in 2022.

According to the report, 53 bird-hit incidents were reported from January to October and in November four incidents were registered. The majority of the incidents were reported at the Lahore International Airport.