Plan of action reviewed to avoid incidents like May 9 in future

Peshawar - An important meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee, led by Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, was held to address the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following the violent protests on May 9. Key officials, including the Caretaker Information Minister, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and relevant civil and military officials, attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioners participated via video link.

During the meeting, discussions centred around formulating an effective plan of action to prevent future incidents like the May 9 protests. Concerned authorities provided detailed briefings on various aspects of law and order in the province.

The Provincial Apex Committee strongly condemned the violent incidents and expressed remorse for the loss of lives and damage to public and private properties. The committee stressed that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Decisions were made to ensure that those involved in the May 9 violence face severe legal consequences. The meeting participants received a comprehensive briefing on the protests and the resulting damages in various locations across the province.

The Apex Committee also received updates on the progress made in apprehending the individuals responsible for the violent protests. The briefing confirmed the identification of all those involved in the acts of arson and vandalism.

To maintain peace and security, the committee decided to impose a ban on protests at the provincial Assembly Chowk in Peshawar. Furthermore, the concerned authorities were directed to identify alternative suitable locations for future protest demonstrations. Short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to strengthen the Anti-Riots Squad of the Police were also discussed and approved. Significant financial resources were allocated to enhance the capabilities of the Anti-Riots Squad. An immediate provision of Rs 303 million was approved for the purchase of modern equipment, with Rs 601 million and Rs 1.2 billion planned for subsequent phases.

In addition, the committee resolved to develop a Rapid Response Contingency Plan to prevent future untoward incidents. Special Police Forces, equipped with modern equipment, would be designated to secure red zones. Furthermore, important government buildings and installations located outside the red zones would be identified, and Giant Control Rooms would be established at the provincial and divisional levels for efficient management of untoward incidents.

During the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan addressed the incidents of vandalism and arson, expressing regret for their occurrence. He assured that actions were being taken against those responsible. Emphasizing the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order and protect public and private property, Chief Minister Azam Khan asserted that those who engage in such destructive behaviour during protests would face legal consequences. He commended the role of the police, security forces, and civil administration in managing the protests and upholding the government’s authority.