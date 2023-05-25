Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Plan of action reviewed to avoid incidents like May 9 in future

KP CM chairs Provincial Apex Committee meeting

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar      -    An important meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee, led by Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, was held to address the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following the violent protests on May 9. Key officials, including the Caretaker Information Minister, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and relevant civil and military officials, attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioners participated via video link.

During the meeting, discussions centred around formulating an effective plan of action to prevent future incidents like the May 9 protests. Concerned authorities provided detailed briefings on various aspects of law and order in the province.

The Provincial Apex Committee strongly condemned the violent incidents and expressed remorse for the loss of lives and damage to public and private properties. The committee stressed that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

Decisions were made to ensure that those involved in the May 9 violence face severe legal consequences. The meeting participants received a comprehensive briefing on the protests and the resulting damages in various locations across the province.

The Apex Committee also received updates on the progress made in apprehending the individuals responsible for the violent protests. The briefing confirmed the identification of all those involved in the acts of arson and vandalism.

To maintain peace and security, the committee decided to impose a ban on protests at the provincial Assembly Chowk in Peshawar. Furthermore, the concerned authorities were directed to identify alternative suitable locations for future protest demonstrations. Short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to strengthen the Anti-Riots Squad of the Police were also discussed and approved. Significant financial resources were allocated to enhance the capabilities of the Anti-Riots Squad. An immediate provision of Rs 303 million was approved for the purchase of modern equipment, with Rs 601 million and Rs 1.2 billion planned for subsequent phases.

Despite financial crunch, ECC approves Rs20b for MPs

In addition, the committee resolved to develop a Rapid Response Contingency Plan to prevent future untoward incidents. Special Police Forces, equipped with modern equipment, would be designated to secure red zones. Furthermore, important government buildings and installations located outside the red zones would be identified, and Giant Control Rooms would be established at the provincial and divisional levels for efficient management of untoward incidents.

During the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan addressed the incidents of vandalism and arson, expressing regret for their occurrence. He assured that actions were being taken against those responsible. Emphasizing the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order and protect public and private property, Chief Minister Azam Khan asserted that those who engage in such destructive behaviour during protests would face legal consequences. He commended the role of the police, security forces, and civil administration in managing the protests and upholding the government’s authority.

Security forces kill six terrorists in South Waziristan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023