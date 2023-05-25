PM directs to immediate start work for restoration of Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced immediately start of work for restoration of the historic building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, which was completely destroyed and set ablaze by the miscreants during violent incidents on 9th and 10th of May.

He issued these directives while addressing a ceremony during his visit to Radio Pakistan Peshawar today.

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Ministers, Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General Radio Pakistan, and other authorities were also present on this occasion.

The Prime Minister expressed his dismay over the loss of precious and historic archival record that was completely destroyed and torched by the violent mob.

Shehbaz Sharif while lauding the bravery and national spirit of Radio Pakistan employees also distributed cheques of financial assistance for the two staff members who bravely countered the violent mob that attacked the building of the national broadcaster.

He said ransacking and arson of Radio Pakistan Peshawar building severely hurt the twenty two million people of Pakistan.

He said torching the national broadcaster and its archival record that was preserved since independence of Pakistan by arsonists is not patriotism, but enmity with the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said those who were involved in, ransacking, torching and miscreants activities would be dealt with iron hands according to the law and the constitution.

In his remarks, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the armed gangs attacked Radio Pakistan Peshawar building after complete planning.

She said they torched the entire building and historic archival record despite that the district administration and staff of the Radio Pakistan made their best efforts to stop them.

The Minister said the armed groups will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them according to law.

On this occasion, the Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Tahir Hassan gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister about destruction and damages caused by the miscreants.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also announced payment of pending two months salaries to Radio Pakistan employees.