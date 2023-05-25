PM vows to take action against miscreants involved in 9th May violence

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed its commitment to take stern action against miscreants involved in attacking the civil and military installation in the country on 9th and 10th May.

Chairing a meeting regarding law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Governor House Peshawar on Thursday, he said the people involved in terrorist acts will be trialed according to law.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said those involved directly or indirectly will be dealt with iron hands.

He said the miscreants’ attacked civil and military installations and did what our enemies couldn’t do in seventy-five years.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the overall law and order situation in the province.