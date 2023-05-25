Police up the ante against Ch Pervaiz Elahi

A team of law-enforcement agencies, lead by Punjab police, on Thursday showed up at the house of PTI president Ch Parvez Elahi to arrest him in connection with a case unknown so far.

Reports said that SP Ammara Sherazi reached the house with heavy contingent of police, adding that police had been deployed outside the entrance and exit of his house. “Mr Elahi is not present inside his house,” sources said.

However, the police said Mr Elahi was present inside the house, reports said. “Police are not letting anyone inside or outside his house,” reports added.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court of Lahore rejected Mr Elahi's bail petition in a case of alleged corruption in development projects.

Mr Elahi's lawyer told the court that the former chief minister was suffering from chest pain and could not appear in the court.

The prosecution argued that Parvez Elahi's medical was fake. During the hearing, the judge remarked, "Show me the reports and I will decide now."

Elahi says 'standing beside Imran Khan'

On Monday, Mr Elahi said he stood firm beside PTI chief Imran Khan. His statement came after rumours started circulating on social media about him quitting the presidency as his cousin and former PTI leader Ch Wajahat Hussain parted his ways with the party and returned to the PML-Q.

Talking to the media, he said he would stand firm beside the PTI chief. “Mr Khan gets the biggest credit for making him the president, adding that he fulfilled his duty. “I and Moonis are not against Wajahat,” he added.

Ch Wajahat Hussain sees family uniting after he, his son quit PTI

Mr Elahi's cousin and ex-PTI leader Ch Wajahat Hussain and his son Hussain Elahi announced leaving the party and returned to their parent-party PML-Q.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Hussain said his father Wajahat Hussain had returned to the PML-Q after May 9 violence, adding that he was obedient to his father’s decisions. “Whatever happened on May 9 is unforgettable and unforgivable,” he added.

Mr Wajahat had said, "The family could be seen together in the future".

Two ex-MPAs of Parvez Elahi's group slide away from PTI

Following Mr Hussian, two former MPAs Ihsanul Haq and Dr Muhammad Afzal, who were part of Mr Elahi's group, slid away from the PTI on Wednesday.

Both leaders had been allotted PTI tickets. Mr Haq was the MPA from PP-247 and while Mr Afzal had been elected from PP-248.

Commenting on their departure, Mr Elahi's son Moonis Elahi took to Twitter to write, "It seems you both have got good treatment".