Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI district leader Qayyum Hissam parts ways with party

Agencies
May 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malik Qayyum Hissam on Wednes­day parted ways with his party, saying, he would con­test elections against former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur in next elections.

PTI district leader Malik Qayyum Hissam made this announcement while ad­dressing a press conference here at his election office near Faqeerni Gate.

He also demanded of the government to immediately ban PTI as it was no more a political party but an ex­tremist party.

He strongly condemned the incidents of May 9, say­ing, “I was trying to convince PTI leadership for the last 10 months that they should not go against the national institutions.” Now, it was not possible for him to go with those who attacked the state institutions, he added. “I am standing with the Pakistan Army, that is why I parted ways with PTI.”

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

He also vowed to contest next elections against PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur as an independent candi­date.

“We are peaceful people and do not want anarchy in the politics,” Hissam said and added those who used to say that we are not afraid of jail were now fugitives.

He said PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan himself feared of going to jail and using his workers as shelter.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023