PTI district leader Qayyum Hissam parts ways with party

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malik Qayyum Hissam on Wednes­day parted ways with his party, saying, he would con­test elections against former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur in next elections.

PTI district leader Malik Qayyum Hissam made this announcement while ad­dressing a press conference here at his election office near Faqeerni Gate.

He also demanded of the government to immediately ban PTI as it was no more a political party but an ex­tremist party.

He strongly condemned the incidents of May 9, say­ing, “I was trying to convince PTI leadership for the last 10 months that they should not go against the national institutions.” Now, it was not possible for him to go with those who attacked the state institutions, he added. “I am standing with the Pakistan Army, that is why I parted ways with PTI.”

He also vowed to contest next elections against PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur as an independent candi­date.

“We are peaceful people and do not want anarchy in the politics,” Hissam said and added those who used to say that we are not afraid of jail were now fugitives.

He said PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan himself feared of going to jail and using his workers as shelter.