PTI leader quits party

DER A ISMAIL KHAN - In a surprising turn of events, Malik Qayyum Hissam, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced his departure from the party on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference held at his election office near Faqeerni Gate, Hissam declared his intention to contest against former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the upcoming elections as an independent candidate. Expressing his discontent, Hissam strongly criticized PTI’s recent actions and called for an immediate ban on the party.