Former parliamentarians and ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from Bahawalpur and Multan Chaudhary Ehsan-Ul-Haque, Dr Muhammad Afzal and Javed Akhtar Ansari have announced parting ways from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the party.

Addressing separate news conferences in Bahawalpur and Multan, they strongly condemned 9th May's incidents and said on the pretext of protest, peace was damaged on 9th May.

They paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army and said that they are proud of Pak Army.