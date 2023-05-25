PTI’s Asad Umar resigns from party positions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Secretary General Asad Umar has resigned from the party position as well as membership of the Core Committee.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he strongly condemned the May 9 riots and said attacks on sensitive installations are very dangerous acts.

Asad Umar said what happened on May 9, is a matter of concern, and all parties should play their role to get the country out of the current situation.

He said the strong army is guarantor of the country's defence and security.

He said the May 9 incidents should be investigated transparently and those found involved in them should be prosecuted.