Thursday, May 25, 2023
PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail

Web Desk
4:31 PM | May 25, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was re-arrested by Punjab Police from outside Adiala Jail minutes after he was released on IHC orders.

The police arrested Senator Ejaz Chaudhry from the Gilgit Baltistan House on May 12 under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Chaudhry was taken into custody over inciting people for violent protests and he was also booked in GHQ attack case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today ordered his release after declaring his arrest ‘illegal’ under 3MPO.

The plea of Ejaz Chaudhry against his arrest under 3MPO was conducted by IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarat Jamshed Cheema re-arrested moments after they were released from Adiala Jail.

