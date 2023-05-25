Thursday, May 25, 2023
Public asked to participate in ‘Smog Free Lahore’ drive

Agencies
May 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    Alkhidmat Foundation Paki­stan (AKF) Senior vice President Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat on Wednesday has appealed the public to take active part in ongoing “Smog free Lahore” tree plantation drive for safeguarding the environment from the negative effects of climate change. “We need to take practical steps for envi­ronment protection and enhance green areas in the urban areas too”, he said while talking to a pri­vate news channel. He said Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan with the collaboration of government and PHA has kicked off ‘Smog Free Lahore’ campaign today (May 24) in which over 100,000 trees will be planted. “We have to make Pakistan green, he said, adding, it is need of hour to abstain from negative effects of climate change”. He said the students of universities of the city in large numbers would take participate in the campaign. “This campaign is a big step towards protecting the country from negative effects of the climate change, he said.” We would continue encouraging the nation and volunteers to participate in this charity campaign and hoped that the nation would benefit from its positive effects soon. Replying a question, he said the purpose of the campaign is to persuade more and more people to plant the trees and provide clean environment

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

