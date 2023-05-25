'Queen of Rock n Roll' Tina Turner dies at 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner died in her home in Switzerland, her representative said on Wednesday. She was 83.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the representative said in a statement.

"With her, the world loses a legend of music and a role model," the statement added.

Turner was one of the most recognizable voices in rock and had hits like Proud Mary, The Best, Private Dancer, and What's Love Got to Do With It.