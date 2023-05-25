Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

'Queen of Rock n Roll' Tina Turner dies at 83

'Queen of Rock n Roll' Tina Turner dies at 83
Anadolu
9:30 AM | May 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Legendary singer Tina Turner died in her home in Switzerland, her representative said on Wednesday. She was 83.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the representative said in a statement.

"With her, the world loses a legend of music and a role model," the statement added.

Turner was one of the most recognizable voices in rock and had hits like Proud Mary, The Best, Private Dancer, and What's Love Got to Do With It.

Anadolu

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684978896.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023