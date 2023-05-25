Thursday, May 25, 2023
Rangers DG visit BQATI

STAFF REPORT
May 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Azhar Waqas said on Wednesday that the restoration of peace in Karachi was due to the joint efforts of citizens and businessmen and the sacrifices of law enforcement officials. According to the Rangers spokesperson, he said this while addressing the Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry (BQATI) during his visit to BQATI. The DG said the industrialists and business community of Karachi had played a prominent role in health, education and other social services in the city. He said the business community had always actively participated in the welfare of the people of Sindh. Earlier, the DG upon his arrival was welcomed by President BQATI Abdul Rasheed and other office bearers. On the occasion, the members of the BQATI appreciated the services of the law enforcement agencies in the restoration of law and order in Karachi and assured their full cooperation in the efforts to restore peace.

STAFF REPORT

