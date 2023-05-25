Reko Diq Co forms committee for local development in Chagai

ISLAMABAD - Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Wednesday con­stituted a 25-member Com­munity Development Com­mittee (CDC) at Nokkundi in the Chagai district, com­prising local stakeholders and community leaders in order to guide the compa­ny’s social investment plan in the area. Speaking at the event, Ali Ehsan Rind, the country manager of RDMC, said Barrick strove to be a good corporate citizen and a genuine partner of the host communities in lo­cally-led development. He said, “With the formation of this CDC, representing all the key local stakehold­ers, I am confident that our work will become a catalyst for the social development of the local communities.” The Nokkundi CDC was for­mulated after an extensive consultative process and engagement with 62 stake­holders, he said and added that its mandate included consultation for consensus on the selection of social investment initiatives to be undertaken by the com­pany. “The formation of this CDC is a concrete step taken by RDMC to ensure that the business delivers social investment projects of sig­nificant and lasting benefit to the local communities among whom it will oper­ate,” he said. Rind said that, the management of RDMC valued sustainable devel­opment and mutual advan­tage and sought to build a harmonious partnership amongst the communities in and around the RD proj­ect area. Reko Diq would be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years and during peak con­struction, the project was expected to employ 7,500 people and once in pro­duction it will create 4,000 long-term jobs, he said.