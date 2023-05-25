Road carpeting from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park completed: says Administrator

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman Wednesday said a total of about 100,000 square feet carpeting of road had been completed from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park in District East Gulshan Iqbal Zone, which will provide convenience to the citizens.

He said this while inspecting the road construction work near Nipa in Gulshan Iqbal Block 10, said a statement.

It is an ADP scheme consisting of carpeting that aims to improve the road infrastructure of Karachi and provide transportation facilities.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman inspected the various parts of the road and gave instructions to the officers.

He said that this road was in a dilapidated state for a long time and due to potholes, it was difficult for traffic to pass through here, so KMC carried out leveling and carpeting of this road. The entire stretch of road up to Aziz Bhatti Park has been repaired using heavy machinery and manpower, he said.

He said that KMC is working to improve the roads in different districts, paying particular attention to the areas where the traffic pressure is high and the traffic passing through there due to broken roads is facing difficulties.

He said that special instructions have been issued to the KMC Technical Services Department that the construction, repair and maintenance of roads should be completed as soon as possible on a priority basis. The works included in the annual development projects should be completed in time, he added.