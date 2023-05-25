SABS University VC recognised by WIPO

HYDERABAD-The Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto has been recognised by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) for her extraordinary contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and business sector for the year 2023.

The university spokesperson informed here on Wednesday that WIPO has uploaded the profile of Dr Arabella Bhutto on the website alongwith dignitaries from Uruguay, Colombia, Switzerland, Venezuela, Antigua, Barbuda, Costa Rica, Brazil, Russia, India, Egypt, Chile, Singapore, England, Mexico, Trinidad, Tobago, United States of America, Kuwait, China, Romania, Peru, Thailand, Canada, Albania, Sri Lanka, France and other countries in various fields.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation is the global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation, the spokesperson informed and said that they are a self-funding agency of the United Nations, with 193 member states.

The mission of WIPO is to lead the development of a balanced and effective international IP system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all. The faculty members, administrative staff and students have congratulated Dr Arabella Bhutto for her wonderful achievement and honour by the international organisation.