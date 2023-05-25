SALU VC presides meeting to launch four year BS programme

SUKKUR-A consultative meeting regarding starting of BS (four year programme) at ten affiliated colleges was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, chaired by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Wednesday. Talking to the participants, the VC said that we are striving to provide quality education to the students enrolled at affiliated degree colleges with SALU because this area needs more attention as far as provision of higher education is concerned. Dr Ibupoto appreciated the efforts of entire team of Affiliation Committee visited the different colleges to examine and overview the allied facilities in line with the minimum eligibility criteria of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The VC also expressed his cordial thanks to the principals of colleges attended this meeting including the Regional Director Colleges, Larkana division and the representative of the Regional Director Colleges, Sukkur division.

After detailed deliberations, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were also approved in the light of the recommendations made by the Affiliation Committee regarding eligibility criteria, terms and conditions and schedule of pre-entry test was decided to conduct in the month of August to start the academic session 2023-24 in the first phase. Meanwhile, the remaining affiliated colleges shall apply for second phase.