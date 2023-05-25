Security forces kill six terrorists in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday.
The ISPR in a statement said yesterday that on 23 May 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists.
During the operation, intense fire took place between the security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of six terrorists, said the media wing of the military.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, according to the ISPR.
A suicide bomber detonated an explosion with his explosive-laden car in Dattakhel Bazaar in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, martyring four persons including two army soldiers and a police officer. Another soldier and a policeman also suffered critical injuries in the incident that took place at the Liaqat Checkpost in the area.
The ISPR in a statement said that on 24 May 2023, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. Resultantly, Naik Said Ullah Shah (33), resident of Charsadda and Sepoy Jawad Khan (31), resident of District Haripur of Pakistan Army, Police Constable Hakeem Jan, resident of North Waziristan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa Police Department and an innocent Civilian embraced martyrdom. It further said that the suicide bomber had intended to target a public gathering but swift response by the security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe as the soldiers immediately intercepted the suicide bomber vehicle on suspicion, sacrificing their lives to save numerous innocent lives.
The ISPR said that the security forces and law-enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen their resolve.
According to some sources, the assault also harmed several other people. North Waziristan has remained a stronghold of the TTP in the past.
No one has so far immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the TTP unilaterally abandoned a truce with the Pakistani government that had been mediated by the neighbouring Afghanistan last year, the group’s assaults have increased over the past six months.
Another attack on an oil and gas facility on Wednesday, this time in Hangu, a region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border, was claimed by the TTP. The attack had claimed four lives, including security men and two private guards.