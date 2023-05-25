Thursday, May 25, 2023
Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride: Armed Forces

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2023
RAWALPINDI    -    On the eve of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuha­da-e-Pakistan, Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, retired services’ officers and representatives of civ­il society paid rich trib­utes to shuhada of Pa­kistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensur­ing integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland. “The sac­rifices of Shuhada are eter­nal, will continue to inspire future generations of coun­trymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vi­cious propaganda by the en­emies of Pakistan. Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honour each and every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law En­forcement Agencies and the Civil Society who laid their lives for upholding the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for.” “Shuhada e Pa­kistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be al­lowed to be demeaned or un­dermined by anyone. Paki­stani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuha­da were, are and will con­tinue to be our pride, come what may.”

Our Staff Reporter

