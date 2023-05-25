Sindh cabinet approves teachers' license policy

In a landmark decision, the Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved teachers’ license policy aimed at providing legal protection to teachers.

The policy was put forward by the Sindh education department in cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“Cabinet has today approved the Sindh Teaching License Policy 2023. This is for the 1st time that a licensing regime is being introduced in Pakistan for teachers both in the public and private sector,” Murtaza Wahab announced in a tweet.

According to proposals, under the new policy, the control of two teachers training institutes will be transferred to the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA), and a board will be formed to oversee teachers’ training and issue professional licenses.

BEd and MEd degrees will be required for teachers to earn a professional license. Licentiates will be entitled to apply for Grade 16 teacher positions announced by the government, but training will be required for any promotions to higher grades.

According to sources, a STEDA board will be constituted, chaired by the minister for education, with members including the education secretary and other higher-ranking department officials.

The board will be in charge of issuing teacher licenses and overseeing training matters.