Staggering PKR 80 million electricity dues owed by just 20 defaulters

Karachi: A list comprising 20 electricity defaulters from various parts of Karachi, including Gulshan, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Clifton, Defence and Lyari among others, has surfaced on social media, shedding light on their collective unpaid electricity bills amounting to PKR 83 million. Per the list, those mentioned have chronically evaded payment obligations for years, with several individuals repeatedly resorting to power theft and many others defaulting for 3 years or more. One account - a multistory located in Sector 11/H North Karachi allegedly last paid their bill in 2011 and since then has relied on kundas to power their water-pump, stealing close to PKR 2 Million in electricity. Power theft for residential and agricultural water supplies is a recurring feature on the list as the most prominent defaulters on the list are illegal water suppliers and agricultural tube wells. Iqra Complex, a familiar apartment complex located in Gulistan-e-Johar block 17 is also apparently slated for immediate disconnection as their Union has allegedly not paid dues for 7 years despite repeated negotiations.

About the list ,a spokesperson for K-Electric stated, "We have become aware through social media of a list being circulated on various platforms. We are currently reviewing the document's contents and cannot provide specific comments at this time. However rampant electricity theft and non-payment of bills are a growing challenge for KE and utilities across Pakistan. The stability, reliability, and uninterrupted power supply to any area are directly linked to the extent of theft and default within it." He added that KE was combatting theft and non-payment through anti-theft drives, confiscating kunda removal and meter disconnections in line with regulatory guidelines.