Student dies of heat, load-shedding during board exam

KHAIRPUR-In a devastating incident, a student tragically lost his life on Wednesday due to load-shedding and extreme heat during his 11th class board examination. The unfortunate incident occurred at the Government Degree College in the Thiri area of Khairpur, Sindh, where hundreds of students gathered to appear for their 11th class board exams.

The student, identified as Mehtab Ali, lost consciousness while giving his exam. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital. But tragically, could not be revived, and eventually died. Initial reports suggest that the boy died of suffocation.

Reportedly, load-shedding left the students exposed to the sweltering heat. Amid scorching temperatures and a power outage, the situation at examination centre quickly turned into a life-threatening ordeal. The temperature inside the hall rose significantly, creating an unbearable environment for those present. The Minister for Education Board, Ismail, had previously urged authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply in examination centres, particularly considering the intense heat prevailing in Sindh.

However, this incident reflects a failure to implement necessary measures to protect students’ lives and well-being during crucial exams. It is pertinent to mention here that the Education Department of Sindh had issued a notification declaring summer vacations across the province. According to the notification, all educational institutions will commence their holidays from June 1, 2023, until July 31, 2023, with schools reopening on August 1.

The decision to hold exams during the scorching heat of May, without reliable power supply, has now been questioned in light of this tragic incident.