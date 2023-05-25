Sudan Violence

After a seven-day truce was announced on Monday in Sudan, the fighting has not yet ceased. The two actors involved are the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Army. Clashes, including air strikes, have been reported, and this has been happening even before the truce. Further violence, especially in Khartoum, remains likely, and disruptions to internet services, food, water, and fuel have also been reported.

It appears that the only way out of this crisis is through diplomatic interference. In early May, the US and Saudi governments held direct talks with the two actors as fighting was rampant. The problem is that many truces have been enacted since the fighting started, but they have been disregarded. Other countries and organizations, such as Britain, the UAE, the League of Arab States, the African Union, and other groups, have also been involved in these peacemaking efforts. The US has reaffirmed the Sudanese demand for a civilian government and a transition to democracy.

While this crucial step could have paved the way for the conflict to transform, it seems that it has not, and the truce is also ineffective. This is a grave concern, and civilians are paying the price as deaths, displacements, and injuries continue to rise every day. Already, more than 700 people have been killed, with Khartoum being a hotspot for most of these casualties. Vulnerable groups such as women and children are at higher risk, and the actual number of casualties on the ground must be much higher than the reported values.

Regarding those displaced, an outflow of around 860,000 people is expected, and the worst part is that this conflict has exacerbated an already dire situation. Mediation efforts have multiplied, but the issue of a fragile transition to civilian rule, power struggles, and other challenges are proving more persistent than originally thought.