Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur SSP reviews security, other arrangements

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Sukkur SSP Asad Raza Shah on Wednesday visited the police headquarters Sukkur to review security and other arrangements. According to an official, the SSP also visited traffic police lines to inspect the arrangements for traffic wardens’ hostels, uniform stockrooms, testing centre, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to police headquarters and also instructed the traffic sergeant to ensure arrangements for making the licencing process easy and facilitating the citizens.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023